Celebrating Banjara Legacy: Delhi's Tribute on World Banjara Day

The Delhi government is set to host a significant event on April 8 to commemorate World Banjara Day, showcasing the rich legacy of Denotified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic communities. Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra confirmed the initiative, meeting with the Banjara Vimukt Ghumantu Kalyan Sangh, Delhi Pradesh at the Secretariat.

The event aims to highlight the history and cultural contributions of the Banjara community, playing an integral role in India's trading traditions during early times. Mishra pointed out their pivotal involvement in trading essential goods across the nation, reinforcing India's trade and social life.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership emphasizes serious efforts to promote these communities' heritage in Delhi for the first time. Through this celebration, the government seeks to provide a platform to acknowledge their significant contributions to nation-building and cultural heritage.

