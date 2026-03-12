Left Menu

Celebrating Banjara Legacy: Delhi's Tribute on World Banjara Day

The Delhi government plans a grand celebration on April 8 for World Banjara Day to honor the Denotified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic communities. Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra emphasizes the importance of the Banjara community in India's history, culture, and trade. The event aims to promote and recognize their contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:16 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:16 IST
Celebrating Banjara Legacy: Delhi's Tribute on World Banjara Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is set to host a significant event on April 8 to commemorate World Banjara Day, showcasing the rich legacy of Denotified, Nomadic, and Semi-Nomadic communities. Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra confirmed the initiative, meeting with the Banjara Vimukt Ghumantu Kalyan Sangh, Delhi Pradesh at the Secretariat.

The event aims to highlight the history and cultural contributions of the Banjara community, playing an integral role in India's trading traditions during early times. Mishra pointed out their pivotal involvement in trading essential goods across the nation, reinforcing India's trade and social life.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership emphasizes serious efforts to promote these communities' heritage in Delhi for the first time. Through this celebration, the government seeks to provide a platform to acknowledge their significant contributions to nation-building and cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026