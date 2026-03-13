Left Menu

The Last Torchbearer of Volendam's Traditional Dress

Annie In de Betouw-Kwakman, 85, is one of the last individuals wearing the traditional Volendam women's costume in the Netherlands. Once a symbol of identity and belonging, the attire has become impractical in modern times, leaving Annie concerned about the fading cultural heritage.

13-03-2026
Annie In de Betouw-Kwakman, 85, stands as a living symbol of Volendam's rich cultural heritage, donning the traditional women's costume—a common sight on Dutch postcards but now rare in daily life.

Fashion historian Birthe Weijkamp highlights how each Dutch village once exhibited its unique attire, allowing people to be recognized by their place of origin. In Volendam, nearly everyone followed this tradition until the mid-20th century, as per specialist Simone Kwakman-Brinkkemper.

As modernization took hold, the handmade costumes fell out of favor, becoming impractical. Annie recollects trying modern dress for her children's sake but soon returned to her roots. Despite its decline, she remains devoted to the tradition, viewing it as an expression of freedom and individuality.

