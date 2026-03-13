Ranjha: A Global Musical Collaboration with Punjabi Roots

In a groundbreaking musical collaboration, Punjabi icon Diljit Dosanjh teamed up with Australian singer Sia and renowned EDM producer David Guetta to release 'Ranjha'. This new single seamlessly marries Punjabi folk with global pop and electronic dance elements, marking a new frontier for Dosanjh's international career.

Released under Warner Music India, 'Ranjha' combines heartfelt Punjabi rhythms with catchy pop hooks and powerful EDM production. Both Sia and Guetta, celebrated for their chart-topping hits, bring their distinct flair to the single, enhancing its universal appeal.

Dosanjh expressed excitement over the project, emphasizing its emotional depth and energy, while Guetta highlighted the shared artistic vision that drove the collaboration. 'Ranjha' is now accessible on major streaming services, inviting listeners worldwide to experience its infectious sound.

(With inputs from agencies.)