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Controversial Bill Redefines 'Transgender' in India

A new bill introduced in the Lok Sabha aims to precisely redefine 'transgender,' excluding those with different sexual orientations or self-perceived identities. It calls for severe penalties for offenses against transgender individuals and establishes an authority for expert advice. The amendment also seeks to protect the rights of children forced into transgender identities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:38 IST
Controversial Bill Redefines 'Transgender' in India
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The Lok Sabha recently saw the introduction of a bill aiming to provide a precise definition of 'transgender.' The proposed legislation excludes individuals with different sexual orientations or self-identified genders from being classified under this term.

Introduced by Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar, the bill highlights the necessity for a clear definition to ensure the intended beneficiaries, particularly those facing extreme discrimination, receive adequate protection. The bill also aims to address challenges borne out of ambiguities in the existing 2019 Act, which provides broad protections to transgender people.

The draft law proposes specific penalties for severe offenses against transgender individuals. It also introduces changes to ensure that children coerced into assuming a transgender identity are included within the ambit of the law's protection. By establishing a designated authority for expert consultations, the bill seeks to tackle current and anticipated issues throughout its implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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