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Domestic Dispute Ignites Over Empty Cooking Gas Cylinder

In Karaudi village, a domestic altercation erupted over an empty LPG cylinder. Geeta Devi accused her husband and in-laws of assault following a request for a new cylinder. The police are investigating the incident as the situation escalated with her mother-in-law and sister-in-law joining the fray.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:40 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:40 IST
Domestic Dispute Ignites Over Empty Cooking Gas Cylinder
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In Karaudi village under the jurisdiction of Khukhundu Police Station, a domestic dispute unfolded when Geeta Devi faced assault from her husband and in-laws over an empty LPG cylinder, per reports on Friday.

Geeta Devi alleged that a simple request to arrange a new cooking gas cylinder resulted in verbal abuse and physical assault from her husband, escalating when her mother-in-law and sister-in-law intervened not to calm the situation, but to join the attack.

Rahul Singh, in-charge at the Khukhundu Police Station, confirmed that the incident has been reported and that an investigation is currently ongoing to understand the full scope of the allegations.

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