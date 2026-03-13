Left Menu

Zelenskiy: Middle East Focus Detracts from Ukraine's Concerns

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed concern about global attention shifting to the Middle East, indicating it's detrimental for Ukraine. During a speech at Sciences Po university in Paris, he emphasized the importance of global awareness on Ukraine's ongoing challenges, despite the understandable focus on Middle Eastern conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-03-2026 21:38 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 21:38 IST
Zelenskiy: Middle East Focus Detracts from Ukraine's Concerns
  • Country:
  • France

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy voiced his concerns on Friday about the global shift in focus towards the Middle East, suggesting it negatively impacts Ukraine's ongoing issues. Speaking at Paris's prestigious Sciences Po university, he underscored the challenges this shift presents for Ukraine.

Zelenskiy addressed students, acknowledging the understandable preoccupation with Middle Eastern conflicts but emphasized that the reduced international attention on Ukraine remains a significant challenge for his country.

He urged for sustained global awareness and support for Ukraine, despite the media's focus elsewhere, highlighting the detrimental effects of diminished attention on Ukraine's pressing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026