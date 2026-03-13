Zelenskiy: Middle East Focus Detracts from Ukraine's Concerns
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed concern about global attention shifting to the Middle East, indicating it's detrimental for Ukraine. During a speech at Sciences Po university in Paris, he emphasized the importance of global awareness on Ukraine's ongoing challenges, despite the understandable focus on Middle Eastern conflicts.
- Country:
- France
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy voiced his concerns on Friday about the global shift in focus towards the Middle East, suggesting it negatively impacts Ukraine's ongoing issues. Speaking at Paris's prestigious Sciences Po university, he underscored the challenges this shift presents for Ukraine.
Zelenskiy addressed students, acknowledging the understandable preoccupation with Middle Eastern conflicts but emphasized that the reduced international attention on Ukraine remains a significant challenge for his country.
He urged for sustained global awareness and support for Ukraine, despite the media's focus elsewhere, highlighting the detrimental effects of diminished attention on Ukraine's pressing issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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