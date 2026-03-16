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Glamour and Drama: Stars Dazzle on Oscars Red Carpet

The 98th Academy Awards red carpet showcased stunning metallics and jewel tones. Stars like Rose Byrne, Emma Stone, and Jessie Buckley caught attention with their glamorous outfits. Fashion trends this year leaned towards sculptural and minimalist designs. Men's fashion also saw creative innovations, breaking away from classic norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 04:38 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 04:38 IST
Glamour and Drama: Stars Dazzle on Oscars Red Carpet
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The 98th Academy Awards red carpet was a spectacle of glamour, with stars flaunting metallics and jewel tones. Best actress nominees, including Rose Byrne and Emma Stone, garnered significant attention with their stunning outfits, reflecting classic Hollywood sophistication.

Celebrity stylist Luca Kingston observed a trend towards sculptural dressing and minimalistic designs this awards season, noting Emma Stone's sleek elegance and Jessie Buckley's cool, personalized style.

Men's fashion broke from tradition, with Timothee Chalamet and others opting for unique, individualistic attire. The fashion choices at the Oscars highlight the event's role as the pinnacle of awards season glamour and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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