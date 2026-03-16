U.S.-Cuba Relations: Potential Deal on the Horizon
President Donald Trump announced that the United States is close to reaching a deal with Cuba or taking other significant actions. The statement indicates potential rapid developments in the historically tense relationship. Cuba is also eager for an agreement, while the U.S. prioritizes its dealings with Iran first.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 06:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 06:04 IST
President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the United States may soon finalize a deal with Cuba or pursue other measures, suggesting swift changes in the long-standing strained relationship.
"Cuba also wants to make a deal, and I think we will pretty soon either make a deal or do whatever we have to do," Trump commented. He indicated that while discussions with Cuba are ongoing, the U.S. plans to address issues with Iran first.
This announcement comes amidst ongoing diplomatic tensions and sanctions between Washington and Havana, with regional and international stakeholders observing keenly for a potential policy overhaul.
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- Donald Trump
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- US-Cuba relations
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- negotiation
- diplomacy
- sanctions
- tensions
- Havana
- Washington
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