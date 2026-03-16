U.S.-Cuba Relations: Potential Deal on the Horizon

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the United States may soon finalize a deal with Cuba or pursue other measures, suggesting swift changes in the long-standing strained relationship.

"Cuba also wants to make a deal, and I think we will pretty soon either make a deal or do whatever we have to do," Trump commented. He indicated that while discussions with Cuba are ongoing, the U.S. plans to address issues with Iran first.

This announcement comes amidst ongoing diplomatic tensions and sanctions between Washington and Havana, with regional and international stakeholders observing keenly for a potential policy overhaul.