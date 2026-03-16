Left Menu

U.S.-Cuba Relations: Potential Deal on the Horizon

President Donald Trump announced that the United States is close to reaching a deal with Cuba or taking other significant actions. The statement indicates potential rapid developments in the historically tense relationship. Cuba is also eager for an agreement, while the U.S. prioritizes its dealings with Iran first.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 06:04 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 06:04 IST
U.S.-Cuba Relations: Potential Deal on the Horizon
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that the United States may soon finalize a deal with Cuba or pursue other measures, suggesting swift changes in the long-standing strained relationship.

"Cuba also wants to make a deal, and I think we will pretty soon either make a deal or do whatever we have to do," Trump commented. He indicated that while discussions with Cuba are ongoing, the U.S. plans to address issues with Iran first.

This announcement comes amidst ongoing diplomatic tensions and sanctions between Washington and Havana, with regional and international stakeholders observing keenly for a potential policy overhaul.

TRENDING

1
Kerala Congress to Announce Assembly Election Candidates in Phases

Kerala Congress to Announce Assembly Election Candidates in Phases

 India
2
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
3
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026