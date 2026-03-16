Conan O'Brien's Oscars Night: Humor, AI, and Cultural Jabs

On Sunday night, Conan O'Brien took center stage at the Oscars, infusing the prestigious event with his signature humor. As the 98th ceremony's host, O'Brien quipped about the industry's growing reliance on artificial intelligence and the awards' migration to YouTube, showcasing his wit and timing.

The evening was punctuated by his playful ribbing of cultural figures such as Timothee Chalamet, coupled with lighthearted jabs at Netflix executive Ted Sarandos. O'Brien's antics included a memorable moment with the 'Chalamet bum drum' skit, a sight gaff that drew mixed reactions but showcased his flair for comedy.

O'Brien, known for his candor, brought levity to the ceremony, earning accolades for restoring a sense of stability to the hosting role amid changes in the viewing platforms. His performance was a blend of scripted wit and spontaneous humor, ensuring an engaging experience for attendees and viewers alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)