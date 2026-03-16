Oscar Triumph: Historic Wins Illuminate Hollywood's Night

In a remarkable night filled with historic victories, Paul Thomas Anderson concluded his long and storied career with an Oscar win for best director. After three decades of notable work, the San Fernando Valley native finally achieved the coveted recognition at the 98th Academy Awards.

Another momentous achievement was Autumn Durald Arkapaw's win for best cinematography, marking the first time a female director of photography received this honor in the Academy's history. As she accepted the award, the Dolby Theatre audience responded with a standing ovation, celebrating the breakthrough for women in film.

The awards ceremony also saw Ryan Coogler securing his first Oscar and moving tributes for Hollywood legends such as Robert Redford, Diane Keaton, and Rob Reiner. The evening culminated with Sean Penn winning best supporting actor, even in his absence.

(With inputs from agencies.)