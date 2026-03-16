Tamil Nadu Gears Up for 2026 Assembly Election with Vigilant Measures
In Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu, political posters and banners were removed as the Model Code of Conduct took effect for the 2026 Assembly election. Vehicles of election teams in Madurai were equipped with GPS for enhanced surveillance, and control rooms were set up in district headquarters.
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In a bid to enforce the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the 2026 Assembly election, Tamil Nadu officials have begun removing political posters, banners, and wall advertisements across Chennai and other regions. This move marks the commencement of election preparations as announced recently.
In Madurai, the authorities are stepping up monitoring efforts by equipping flying squad vehicles, surveillance teams, and static monitoring units with state-of-the-art GPS devices. This technological upgrade aims to enhance the vigilance during the election period, ensuring strict adherence to regulations.
Additionally, officials have initiated the setup of election control rooms at district headquarters. This strategy is part of a broader framework designed to streamline election processes and maintain order throughout the electoral phase, a representative confirmed.
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