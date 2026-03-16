Anderson Triumphs at Oscars: A Night of Historic Wins and Emotional Speeches

In an evening highlighting cinematic excellence, the 98th Academy Awards crowned Paul Thomas Anderson's 'One Battle After Another' as best picture. The film, a comic saga of political resistance, was one of several major winners on the night, which also canonized Michael B. Jordan with the best actor accolade.

Autumn Durald Arkapaw made history as the first female cinematographer to win an Oscar, marking an important achievement for women in film. The ceremony also saw the acclaimed 'Sinners' take significant wins, with Warner Bros. studio tying a record with 11 awards, sharing the spotlight with Netflix's hit 'KPop Demon Hunters'.

Despite global geopolitical issues looming large, host Conan O'Brien emphasized film's power to unify in turbulent times, celebrating not only the artistry but the optimism films foster. With a notable emphasis on historic achievements for both artists and studios, the night ushered in a new era of possibilities in Hollywood.