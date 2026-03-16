Left Menu

Anderson Triumphs at Oscars: A Night of Historic Wins and Emotional Speeches

At the 98th Academy Awards, Paul Thomas Anderson's 'One Battle After Another' won best picture, marking a significant moment for Hollywood. Michael B. Jordan won best actor, while Autumn Durald Arkapaw became the first female cinematographer to win. Warner Bros. studios celebrated big wins with 'Sinners' and 'KPop Demon Hunters'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-03-2026 09:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 09:53 IST
Anderson Triumphs at Oscars: A Night of Historic Wins and Emotional Speeches
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In an evening highlighting cinematic excellence, the 98th Academy Awards crowned Paul Thomas Anderson's 'One Battle After Another' as best picture. The film, a comic saga of political resistance, was one of several major winners on the night, which also canonized Michael B. Jordan with the best actor accolade.

Autumn Durald Arkapaw made history as the first female cinematographer to win an Oscar, marking an important achievement for women in film. The ceremony also saw the acclaimed 'Sinners' take significant wins, with Warner Bros. studio tying a record with 11 awards, sharing the spotlight with Netflix's hit 'KPop Demon Hunters'.

Despite global geopolitical issues looming large, host Conan O'Brien emphasized film's power to unify in turbulent times, celebrating not only the artistry but the optimism films foster. With a notable emphasis on historic achievements for both artists and studios, the night ushered in a new era of possibilities in Hollywood.

TRENDING

1
Kerala Congress to Announce Assembly Election Candidates in Phases

Kerala Congress to Announce Assembly Election Candidates in Phases

 India
2
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
3
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and automation fueling new workplace fear: Technological unemployment anxiety

Global AI safety efforts focus too much on prevention

Financial inclusion can boost Africa’s economy, if institutions are strong

Opportunities and challenges for AI digital twins in farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026