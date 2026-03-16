Tensions Flare as US Pressures Allies Over Strait of Hormuz

The United States has urged its allies to assist in safeguarding the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. Japan and Australia, however, are refusing to send naval vessels despite calls from President Donald Trump to form a coalition to secure the vital waterway.

Tensions are rising as the US-Israeli conflict with Iran enters its third week, affecting global energy markets. Despite Trump's insistence on allied nations' involvement, Japan and Australia are standing firm in their decisions to refrain from military deployment. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi cited Japan's constitution as a constraint, while Australia's government emphasized no formal request for assistance had been made.

Meanwhile, drone attacks continue to pose threats in the region, with a recent incident in Dubai disrupting airport operations. Saudi Arabia claims to have intercepted multiple drones within an hour, highlighting ongoing instability. The economic impact remains uncertain, but US officials predict a resolution may be in sight, even as Iran asserts its readiness to defend itself.