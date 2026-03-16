Sinner and Sabalenka Ace Indian Wells Finals

Jannik Sinner emerged victorious at the Indian Wells finals, clinching his first title at the California desert tournament. The Italian ace defeated Daniil Medvedev with scores of 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4), marking his ninth win against the Russian in their last 10 encounters.

Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka powered through a challenging match against Elena Rybakina to win her first Indian Wells title. Sabalenka displayed resilience and mental toughness, overcoming a third set deficit to secure victory with a decisive serve, winning 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

The intense matches were played amid soaring temperatures, adding another layer of difficulty for the players. Both champions now look ahead to the Miami Open, with Sabalenka poised to defend her title there, buoyed by her recent victory and personal milestones.