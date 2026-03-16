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Controversy Erupts Over Jnanpith Award to Lyricist Vairamuthu

The decision to award the Jnanpith Award to lyricist Vairamuthu has stirred significant backlash from Tamil intelligentsia, spotlighting concerns over his literary credentials and past sexual harassment allegations. Critiques from prominent figures like Jeyamohan and Charu Nivedita critique the cultural and ethical implications of this honor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:38 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Jnanpith Award to Lyricist Vairamuthu
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The prestigious Jnanpith Award, conferred upon lyricist Vairamuthu, has sparked intense backlash from the Tamil literary community, including top figures like Jeyamohan calling for a reevaluation of Vairamuthu's credentials. Jeyamohan criticized the Jnanpith Committee's decision, questioning the moral integrity and literary merit of their choice.

This controversy taps into broader societal concerns, as the lyricist faces serious allegations of sexual harassment from 2018, with critics arguing that granting him such recognition harms the integrity of Tamil literature's moral and ethical standards. Akazh magazine likewise has raised concerns in a strong editorial about systemic flaws in award processes ignoring public accountability.

Further criticism came from postmodernist writer Charu Nivedita who highlighted continued patronage from powerful cultural elites, which overlooks ethical conduct in favor of political alliances. Playback singer Chinmayi Sripaada also condemned industry silence, emphasizing the need for accountability in Tamil literary recognition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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