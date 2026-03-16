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Celebrating Literary Excellence: Sahitya Akademi Awards 2025 Announced

Renowned authors Navtej Sarna and Mamta Kalia, along with 22 other writers, have been honored with the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award 2025 across various Indian languages. The awards recognize outstanding works in poetry, novels, short stories, and more. Recipients will be celebrated at a ceremony on March 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:55 IST
Celebrating Literary Excellence: Sahitya Akademi Awards 2025 Announced
  • Country:
  • India

The Sahitya Akademi has announced its much-awaited awards for 2025, recognizing literary excellence across 24 Indian languages. Navtej Sarna and Mamta Kalia are among the honorees this year.

Sarna's novel 'Crimson Spring' and Kalia's memoir 'Jeete Jee Allahabad' garnered accolades alongside works in various genres including poetry and short stories.

The awards ceremony, set for March 31, will honor these writers with a copper plaque, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, celebrating the rich diversity of Indian literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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