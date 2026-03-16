Celebrating Literary Excellence: Sahitya Akademi Awards 2025 Announced

The Sahitya Akademi has announced its much-awaited awards for 2025, recognizing literary excellence across 24 Indian languages. Navtej Sarna and Mamta Kalia are among the honorees this year.

Sarna's novel 'Crimson Spring' and Kalia's memoir 'Jeete Jee Allahabad' garnered accolades alongside works in various genres including poetry and short stories.

The awards ceremony, set for March 31, will honor these writers with a copper plaque, a shawl, and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, celebrating the rich diversity of Indian literature.

(With inputs from agencies.)