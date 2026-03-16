Jitendra Kumar Soni's 'Bharkhama' Wins Sahitya Akademi Award

Jaipur's District Collector, Jitendra Kumar Soni, will be awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award for his short story collection, 'Bharkhama,' in the Rajasthani language category.

The Sahitya Akademi, an autonomous body under India's Ministry of Culture, announced the awards for outstanding works in 24 languages, each accompanied by a Rs 1 lakh cash prize, on Monday.

Soni, an accomplished author of around 15 books in Rajasthani and Hindi, including poetry and personal diaries, has also seen one of his stories from 'Bharkhama' adapted into a film. The National Academy of Letters named him among the 24 authors granted this prestigious award in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)