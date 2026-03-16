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Design POV 2026: Beyond Aesthetics to Full Sensory Experience in Mumbai

Design POV returns to Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre from 15 to 17 May 2026. Anchored in the theme 'Sense and Sensibility', the second edition moves beyond aesthetics, inviting full sensory engagement with immersive design. Founded by Asif Sataar and Gagan Bhatia, the event explores deeper emotional connections through multi-sensory spaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:17 IST
Design POV 2026: Beyond Aesthetics to Full Sensory Experience in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

Design POV is set to make a grand return to Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre from May 15 to 17, 2026, with its second edition themed 'Sense and Sensibility'. Building on its successful debut, the event promises a comprehensive exploration of immersive, multi-sensory design.

Founded by Asif Sataar and Gagan Bhatia, Design POV aims to redefine the experience of design, moving beyond conventional exhibitions to create lived, sensory-rich environments. With a focus on texture, sound, and emotion, the platform encourages participants to engage all five senses, fostering deeper connections with spaces.

Key highlights of the 2026 edition include immersive brand pavilions and curated showcases from leading design studios and brands, offering exclusive product launches and innovative collaborations. Design POV continues to bridge the gap between commerce and creativity, providing a dynamic platform for designers, architects, and audiences to explore the future of design.

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