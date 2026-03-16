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From Gulab Jamun Uncle to Big Screen Star: Naresh Gosain's Exciting New Role

Naresh Gosain, famed as 'Gulab Jamun Uncle' in Swiggy’s ad, joins the Hindi romantic film 'Cousin Isha'. Known for his versatile roles, Gosain plays a sweet shop owner and father in a story of love's strength. The film, directed by Vikrant Rai, was shot in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:22 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:22 IST
From Gulab Jamun Uncle to Big Screen Star: Naresh Gosain's Exciting New Role
  • Country:
  • India

Naresh Gosain, renowned for his portrayal as 'Gulab Jamun Uncle' in a well-loved Swiggy advertisement, is set to grace the big screen once more in the upcoming Hindi romantic film 'Cousin Isha'.

Gosain, who made his mark initially during the 2018 IPL, has become a familiar face with appearances in numerous popular films and ads. His character as a sweet shop owner and a devoted father adds depth to the film's narrative, which is a poignant exploration of love's strength and depth.

Directed by Vikrant Rai, recognized for his extensive television work, 'Cousin Isha' is a unique project, marking the first musical romantic Hindi film shot in Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. Its anticipated release promises to captivate audiences with its heartfelt storytelling.

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