Restaurants Shift Focus Amid LPG Supply Crunch
Restaurants in the capital are scaling back on large corporate and group bookings as an LPG supply crunch unfolds, driven by global tensions affecting energy supply chains. Eateries are limiting menu offerings and bookings to conserve gas and manage with available resources.
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Restaurants across the capital are witnessing a significant shift as a supply crunch of LPG forces eateries to reconsider their booking and menu strategies. This move comes amid growing concerns over LPG availability due to recent military tensions in West Asia.
Establishments like Flavours of China and others in Connaught Place have started focusing on regular diners instead of entertaining large parties, given the high gas consumption required for extensive cooking. Owners report trimming menus and halting group bookings to manage resources efficiently.
Some restaurants are exploring alternative methods such as induction cooktops and charcoal-based tandoors to reduce reliance on LPG. Owners are keen to maintain operations smoothly but remain cautious due to uncertainties surrounding LPG supply.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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