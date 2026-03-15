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Unveiling a Legacy: Potti Sriramulu's Statue Inaugurated

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu will unveil a 58-ft bronze statue of freedom fighter Potti Sriramulu in Amaravati, marking his 125th birth anniversary. The memorial project, costing Rs 150 crore, includes future plans for a museum and skill development center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 15-03-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 23:02 IST
Unveiling a Legacy: Potti Sriramulu's Statue Inaugurated
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In a significant tribute to India's freedom struggle, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to unveil a towering 58-foot bronze statue of Potti Sriramulu in Amaravati on Monday. This event celebrates the 125th birth anniversary of the revered leader known for advocating a separate state for Telugu people.

The striking statue, now a focal point within Shakhamuru Park, symbolizes sacrifice and is part of an expansive memorial project costing Rs 150 crore. The statue's construction involved six months of meticulous work, requiring 26 tonnes of bronze and 42 tonnes of iron.

Future plans for the memorial include a museum, photo gallery, auditorium, and skill development center, all aimed at preserving Sriramulu's legacy. Later, the Chief Minister is scheduled to attend the Iftar dinner in Vijayawada, coinciding with the holy month of Ramzan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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