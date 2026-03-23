Diplomatic Dialogues in the Middle East: Kallas's Call for Coordinated Action
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas engaged in critical phone talks with Iran's and other leaders over the Middle East conflict and threats to energy infrastructure. These discussions aim to find diplomatic solutions and ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, crucial for regional stability.
In a series of strategic phone conversations, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas reached out to Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, with discussions primarily focusing on the escalating Middle East conflict.
Kallas also extended her diplomatic efforts by speaking with officials from Turkey, Qatar, and South Korea. These talks addressed ongoing regional tensions, emphasizing concerns over attacks on energy infrastructure and the critical need to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Throughout these engagements, Kallas emphasized the EU's commitment to pursuing diplomatic avenues to protect vital civilian infrastructure, mindful of threats that could potentially affect millions of lives across the Middle East and beyond.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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