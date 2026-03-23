Marine Le Pen's Disappointment: National Rally Loses Toulon in Key Vote

In a significant electoral setback, the far-right National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, failed to secure victory in Toulon during pivotal municipal elections. According to an Elabe exit poll, the party achieved 46.5% of the vote, falling short of center-right contender Josée Massi's 53.5%.

As the vote count wraps up in Toulon, the political climate remains tense with exit polls awaited for larger cities including Paris and Marseille. These results, expected later, are anticipated to reveal a closely contested race.

RN's prospects in Marseille seem increasingly grim with the withdrawal of hard-left contender Sebastien Delogu of France Unbowed. His exit, intended to avoid splintering the left-wing vote, could potentially diminish RN's chances of securing the major urban center.

(With inputs from agencies.)