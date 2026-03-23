Major Setback for National Rally: Lavalette's Loss in Toulon
Laure Lavalette, a candidate from the far-right National Rally, was projected to lose the mayoral race in Toulon, France, according to two exit polls. The RN aimed to gain control of Toulon to strengthen its position in larger cities before the upcoming presidential election. This loss marks a significant blow to the party's ambitions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 23-03-2026 00:36 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 00:36 IST
- Country:
- France
Laure Lavalette, representing the far-right National Rally (RN), faced a considerable defeat in the race for mayor in Toulon, France. Exit polls on Sunday revealed her projected loss, delivering a blow to the party's aspirations.
The RN had set its sights on winning Toulon, a city of 180,000 residents, as part of a broader strategy to bolster its urban influence ahead of the presidential race next year.
Lavalette's likely defeat signifies a notable setback for the National Rally, as it strives for greater political dominance in France's larger cities.
(With inputs from agencies.)