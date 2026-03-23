Major Setback for National Rally: Lavalette's Loss in Toulon

Laure Lavalette, representing the far-right National Rally (RN), faced a considerable defeat in the race for mayor in Toulon, France. Exit polls on Sunday revealed her projected loss, delivering a blow to the party's aspirations.

The RN had set its sights on winning Toulon, a city of 180,000 residents, as part of a broader strategy to bolster its urban influence ahead of the presidential race next year.

Lavalette's likely defeat signifies a notable setback for the National Rally, as it strives for greater political dominance in France's larger cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)