Diplomacy and Strategy: Ukraine's Path to Peace Amid Russia Conflict

In an effort to end the protracted conflict with Russia, Ukrainian and U.S. delegations wrapped up a second day of strategic discussions in Florida, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Although Russia did not attend — despite initial plans for talks in Abu Dhabi — U.S. diplomats led by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are proposing a pathway to peace. The plan involves a presidential election in Ukraine and territorial concessions.

Zelenskiy emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions against Russia, urging global allies to disrupt Moscow's oil revenue channels. Meanwhile, diplomatic measures hint at potential prisoner exchanges, further signaling the efficacy of negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)