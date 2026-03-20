Leaders Extend Eid Greetings to Strengthen Unity in Tamil Nadu

On the eve of Ramzan, several key figures in Tamil Nadu, including Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister M K Stalin, and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the Muslim community. The leaders celebrated the occasion's spirit of unity and peace, wishing prosperity and harmony to all.

Governor Arlekar emphasized the values of health, happiness, and national unity, seeing Eid-ul-Fitr as a catalyst for community strengthening. His sentiments were echoed by Chief Minister Stalin, who reassured the Islamic community of his government's commitment to social justice in education, employment, and political representation.

Stalin highlighted past initiatives like setting up a Hajj House and educational scholarships for Islamic students, asserting resistance to discriminatory laws. Concurrently, AIADMK leader Palaniswami called for the teachings of Prophet Mohammed to guide societal values of love and compassion, reflecting the legacy of MGR and J Jayalalithaa.

(With inputs from agencies.)