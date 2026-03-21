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Harmony in Diversity: Celebrations of Sarhul and Eid in Jharkhand

Jharkhand celebrates Sarhul and Eid, symbolizing unity between communities. The Governor and Chief Minister shared messages of environmental conservation and societal harmony. These festivals emphasize the deep bond between nature and human life, urging for sustainable living and mutual respect among different cultures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 21-03-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 11:34 IST
Harmony in Diversity: Celebrations of Sarhul and Eid in Jharkhand
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Jharkhand's Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren shared warm greetings on Sarhul and Eid, reflecting the state's cultural harmony. Sarhul, a major tribal festival, and Eid-ul-Fitr are celebrated with great enthusiasm, highlighting the region's diversity.

Governor Gangwar described Sarhul as a festival symbolizing nature's renewal and inspiring environmental conservation. He extended Eid wishes, hoping for joy and prosperity, and emphasized mutual love and brotherhood among communities.

Chief Minister Soren reiterated Sarhul's significance in connecting humans with nature, emphasizing sustainable living. He lauded Eid's message of compassion, unity, and brotherhood, stressing the importance of maintaining societal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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