Harmony in Diversity: Celebrations of Sarhul and Eid in Jharkhand

Jharkhand's Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Chief Minister Hemant Soren shared warm greetings on Sarhul and Eid, reflecting the state's cultural harmony. Sarhul, a major tribal festival, and Eid-ul-Fitr are celebrated with great enthusiasm, highlighting the region's diversity.

Governor Gangwar described Sarhul as a festival symbolizing nature's renewal and inspiring environmental conservation. He extended Eid wishes, hoping for joy and prosperity, and emphasized mutual love and brotherhood among communities.

Chief Minister Soren reiterated Sarhul's significance in connecting humans with nature, emphasizing sustainable living. He lauded Eid's message of compassion, unity, and brotherhood, stressing the importance of maintaining societal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)