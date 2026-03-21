Interfaith Harmony: A Message of Unity on Eid-ul-Fitr

Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao, extended warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the Muslim community on Saturday.

He emphasized values of compassion, unity, and mutual respect in his message, encouraging the strengthening of friendships and community harmony.

Additionally, Ferrao prayed for peace in the Gulf, expressing hope that Eid's spirit would lead to enhanced global unity and harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)