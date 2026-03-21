Interfaith Harmony: A Message of Unity on Eid-ul-Fitr
Archbishop Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the Muslim community, highlighting values of compassion, unity, and mutual respect. He urged communities to strengthen bonds of friendship and promote harmony. Ferrao also prayed for peace in the Gulf and hoped for global unity under the Eid spirit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 21-03-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 12:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Archbishop of Goa and Daman, Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao, extended warm Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the Muslim community on Saturday.
He emphasized values of compassion, unity, and mutual respect in his message, encouraging the strengthening of friendships and community harmony.
Additionally, Ferrao prayed for peace in the Gulf, expressing hope that Eid's spirit would lead to enhanced global unity and harmony.
(With inputs from agencies.)