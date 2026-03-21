Telangana Celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with Devotion and Unity
Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated across Telangana with special prayers and festivity. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, among other leaders, joined the prayers while police ensured smooth conduct. Governor Shukla and CM Revanth Reddy emphasized the festival's values of compassion and unity, wishing for peace and prosperity.
- Country:
- India
On Saturday, Telangana witnessed the vibrant celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, marked by traditional fervor and devotion. The faithful gathered at mosques and Eidgahs for special prayers, with AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi participating at the Eidgah ground.
Authorities, including the police, ensured seamless arrangements for the Eid prayers. Lad Bazar near Charminar thrived the previous night with thousands of shoppers, especially women, visiting bangle shops.
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy highlighted Ramadan's significance as a time for self-discipline and spiritual reflection. They extended greetings, urging the community to embrace compassion, unity, and harmony during this joyous occasion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Eid-ul-Fitr
- Telangana
- Asaduddin Owaisi
- Lad Bazar
- Charminar
- Ramadan
- prayers
- unity
- devotion
- celebration
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