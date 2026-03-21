Telangana Celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr with Devotion and Unity

On Saturday, Telangana witnessed the vibrant celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, marked by traditional fervor and devotion. The faithful gathered at mosques and Eidgahs for special prayers, with AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi participating at the Eidgah ground.

Authorities, including the police, ensured seamless arrangements for the Eid prayers. Lad Bazar near Charminar thrived the previous night with thousands of shoppers, especially women, visiting bangle shops.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy highlighted Ramadan's significance as a time for self-discipline and spiritual reflection. They extended greetings, urging the community to embrace compassion, unity, and harmony during this joyous occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)