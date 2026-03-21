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Eid-ul-Fitr: Celebrating Unity and Tradition Across Tamil Nadu

Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations in Tamil Nadu brought thousands to mosques and Eidgahs. The festival was marked by prayers, promoting unity and peace. Governor Arlekar, CM Stalin, and other leaders extended greetings. Traditional feasts and charity highlighted the celebrations, emphasizing human values, civic duties, and government support for the Islamic community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-03-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 11:31 IST
Eid-ul-Fitr: Celebrating Unity and Tradition Across Tamil Nadu
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Thousands of devotees attended mosques and open-air Eidgahs across Tamil Nadu on Saturday to mark Eid-ul-Fitr, fostering a spirit of piety, communal harmony, and celebration. Significant gatherings took place from Chennai's Island Grounds to Nagapattinam and Madurai as the holy month of Ramadan concluded with traditional gaiety.

The celebrations emphasized human values, urging civic responsibility. In Coimbatore's Karumbukadai and Viluppuram, devotees offered prayers for global peace. At Nagore Dargah, the completion of the 30-day fast highlighted Islam's duties while encouraging participation in elections as a civic responsibility.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's culinary markets thrived with traditional delicacies. State leaders, including Governor Arlekar and CM Stalin, extended greetings, affirming support for the Islamic community and promoting unity and peace in society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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