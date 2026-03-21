Embracing Elegance: Senco Gold's 'Senco Di Wedding – Before The Vows'

Senco Gold & Diamonds, renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship, unveiled the second edition of its pre-wedding initiative, 'Senco Di Wedding – Before The Vows,' in Siliguri, West Bengal. The campaign aims to celebrate couples by honoring the essence of love, connection, and the moments leading to a wedding.

Six soon-to-be-married couples from Siliguri were selected to participate in a thoughtfully curated pre-wedding experience, featuring candid photography and stylish ensembles. The Vivah Collection, Senco's latest offering, adds a touch of elegance, capturing both soft, intimate moments and the grandeur of bridal jewellery.

Joita Sen, Director of Marketing & Designs, expressed the significance of the endeavor, highlighting Siliguri's blend of tradition and modernity as an ideal backdrop. 'Senco Di Wedding – Before The Vows' continues to travel, reinforcing Senco's dedication to celebrating love stories across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)