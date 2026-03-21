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Embracing Elegance: Senco Gold's 'Senco Di Wedding – Before The Vows'

Senco Gold & Diamonds launches the second edition of 'Senco Di Wedding – Before The Vows' in Siliguri. This initiative celebrates couples through a pre-wedding experience, capturing authentic moments with their Vivah Collection and showcasing bridal jewellery that blends tradition with modern aesthetics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Siliguri | Updated: 21-03-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 18:12 IST
Embracing Elegance: Senco Gold's 'Senco Di Wedding – Before The Vows'

Senco Gold & Diamonds, renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship, unveiled the second edition of its pre-wedding initiative, 'Senco Di Wedding – Before The Vows,' in Siliguri, West Bengal. The campaign aims to celebrate couples by honoring the essence of love, connection, and the moments leading to a wedding.

Six soon-to-be-married couples from Siliguri were selected to participate in a thoughtfully curated pre-wedding experience, featuring candid photography and stylish ensembles. The Vivah Collection, Senco's latest offering, adds a touch of elegance, capturing both soft, intimate moments and the grandeur of bridal jewellery.

Joita Sen, Director of Marketing & Designs, expressed the significance of the endeavor, highlighting Siliguri's blend of tradition and modernity as an ideal backdrop. 'Senco Di Wedding – Before The Vows' continues to travel, reinforcing Senco's dedication to celebrating love stories across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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