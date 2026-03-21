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Toll Booth Tensions: Nihang Sikhs Clash in Madhya Pradesh

In Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district, a dispute at a toll booth led to alleged violence by a group of Nihang Sikhs, resulting in five individuals being charged. The incident, captured on video, showed the group attacking a toll employee. Police are investigating and tracking the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoni | Updated: 21-03-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 20:34 IST
Toll Booth Tensions: Nihang Sikhs Clash in Madhya Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

A toll booth dispute escalated into alleged violence when a group of Nihang Sikhs reportedly assaulted an employee in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district. The altercation, which took place at the Madai toll plaza on NH-44, led to a police case against five individuals.

The incident unfolded on Friday as vehicles carrying Nihangs from Punjab to Nanded, Maharashtra, confronted toll staff over payment. Attempts to bypass the toll prompted staff intervention, resulting in an alleged assault captured on a viral video, according to police reports.

An FIR has been filed following a complaint from toll plaza manager Amit Kumar Gupta. Authorities are analyzing video footage to apprehend the accused, who reportedly fled towards Maharashtra after the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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