Withdrawal in West Asia Turmoil: Koneru Humpy Pulls Out

In a decisive move, Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy has announced her withdrawal from the FIDE Women's Candidates Tournament, pointing to safety concerns amid the turbulent West Asia conflict.

Despite receiving reassurances, Humpy emphasized that her personal security took precedence over participation in the prestigious event.

Her exit is a notable setback for India, as Humpy was one of the leading contenders vying for the women's world championship title.

(With inputs from agencies.)