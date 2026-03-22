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Withdrawal in West Asia Turmoil: Koneru Humpy Pulls Out

Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy has withdrawn from the FIDE Women's Candidates Tournament due to safety concerns amidst the West Asia conflict. Despite assurances, Humpy prioritized her personal security over the event. Her decision is a setback for India, as she was a top contender for the women's world championship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 22:31 IST
Withdrawal in West Asia Turmoil: Koneru Humpy Pulls Out
Koneru Humpy
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy has announced her withdrawal from the FIDE Women's Candidates Tournament, pointing to safety concerns amid the turbulent West Asia conflict.

Despite receiving reassurances, Humpy emphasized that her personal security took precedence over participation in the prestigious event.

Her exit is a notable setback for India, as Humpy was one of the leading contenders vying for the women's world championship title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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