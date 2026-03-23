Tom Holland's Enthusiasm for Zendaya's 'The Drama'
Tom Holland expressed excitement over 'The Drama,' featuring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, set for an April 3 release. Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, the film explores a couple's unraveling relationship. Holland and Zendaya, recently married, will appear in more films together this year.
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Tom Holland recently took to social media to express his enthusiasm for the upcoming film, 'The Drama,' starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson. Set for an April 3 release, the film is directed by Kristoffer Borgli.
'The Drama' centers around a seemingly happy couple, Emma and Charlie, whose engagement faces turmoil during their wedding week due to a startling revelation. The film also features notable actors like Alana Haim and Mamoudou Athie.
Holland and Zendaya, who reportedly married earlier this month, are slated to co-star in two forthcoming films, 'The Odyssey' and 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' both expected later this year.
(With inputs from agencies.)