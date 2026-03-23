Left Menu

Tom Holland's Enthusiasm for Zendaya's 'The Drama'

Tom Holland expressed excitement over 'The Drama,' featuring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, set for an April 3 release. Directed by Kristoffer Borgli, the film explores a couple's unraveling relationship. Holland and Zendaya, recently married, will appear in more films together this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 10:56 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 10:56 IST
Tom Holland's Enthusiasm for Zendaya's 'The Drama'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tom Holland recently took to social media to express his enthusiasm for the upcoming film, 'The Drama,' starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson. Set for an April 3 release, the film is directed by Kristoffer Borgli.

'The Drama' centers around a seemingly happy couple, Emma and Charlie, whose engagement faces turmoil during their wedding week due to a startling revelation. The film also features notable actors like Alana Haim and Mamoudou Athie.

Holland and Zendaya, who reportedly married earlier this month, are slated to co-star in two forthcoming films, 'The Odyssey' and 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' both expected later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026