Tom Holland's Enthusiasm for Zendaya's 'The Drama'

Tom Holland recently took to social media to express his enthusiasm for the upcoming film, 'The Drama,' starring Zendaya and Robert Pattinson. Set for an April 3 release, the film is directed by Kristoffer Borgli.

'The Drama' centers around a seemingly happy couple, Emma and Charlie, whose engagement faces turmoil during their wedding week due to a startling revelation. The film also features notable actors like Alana Haim and Mamoudou Athie.

Holland and Zendaya, who reportedly married earlier this month, are slated to co-star in two forthcoming films, 'The Odyssey' and 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day,' both expected later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)