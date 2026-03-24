Anticipated Release: 'Drishyam 3' Debuts on Mohanlal's Birthday

The much-awaited Malayalam film 'Drishyam 3', starring the iconic actor Mohanlal, is all set for a theatrical release on May 21, coinciding with the actor's birthday.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, known for helming the previous films, 'Drishyam 3' is the third installment in the successful franchise that follows the story of Georgekutty, portrayed by Mohanlal. The film's narrative continues to unravel the suspense surrounding the death of a police official's son.

Widely successful across its previous releases in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Chinese, the 'Drishyam' franchise is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas. As fans eagerly await the continuation of the story, the film promises to resolve the cliffhangers and mysteries left by its predecessors.

(With inputs from agencies.)