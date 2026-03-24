Left Menu

Anticipated Release: 'Drishyam 3' Debuts on Mohanlal's Birthday

The highly anticipated Malayalam film 'Drishyam 3', starring superstar Mohanlal, is set to hit theaters on May 21, coinciding with Mohanlal's birthday. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, this third installment continues the thrilling story of Georgekutty. The film's franchise has seen widespread success, resulting in multiple language adaptations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 15:10 IST
Anticipated Release: 'Drishyam 3' Debuts on Mohanlal's Birthday
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-awaited Malayalam film 'Drishyam 3', starring the iconic actor Mohanlal, is all set for a theatrical release on May 21, coinciding with the actor's birthday.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, known for helming the previous films, 'Drishyam 3' is the third installment in the successful franchise that follows the story of Georgekutty, portrayed by Mohanlal. The film's narrative continues to unravel the suspense surrounding the death of a police official's son.

Widely successful across its previous releases in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Chinese, the 'Drishyam' franchise is produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas. As fans eagerly await the continuation of the story, the film promises to resolve the cliffhangers and mysteries left by its predecessors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

Bias in AI isn’t a flaw but a system of control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026