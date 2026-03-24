Outrage Erupts as Statues of Kakori Heroes Bulldozed in Shahjahanpur

Statues of the Kakori train action martyrs were demolished in Shahjahanpur, igniting a firestorm of political protest. Freedom fighters Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, and Roshan Singh were commemorated by these statues placed outside the municipal office.

Their destruction allegedly occurred during a road beautification project on Sunday night, with a video of the demolition sparking sharp public reaction on social media. Municipal sources confirmed the statues' remains were discarded at a waste disposal site. The incident has drawn the ire of opposition leaders, who have criticized the ruling administration.

Samajwadi Party district president Tanveer Khan claimed the demolition was to erase a plaque with his name, while SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Ajay Rai called for accountability, condemning the act as a disrespect to national martyrs. The incident underlines the rising tensions and demands for justice in Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)