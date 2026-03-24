Outrage Erupts as Statues of Kakori Heroes Bulldozed in Shahjahanpur
Statues of Kakori train action martyrs, including freedom fighters Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, and Roshan Singh, were demolished during road construction in Shahjahanpur, sparking political outrage. Opposition parties demanded accountability, with accusations of disrespect towards martyrs. The demolition drew widespread condemnation, escalating tensions in Uttar Pradesh.
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Statues of the Kakori train action martyrs were demolished in Shahjahanpur, igniting a firestorm of political protest. Freedom fighters Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, and Roshan Singh were commemorated by these statues placed outside the municipal office.
Their destruction allegedly occurred during a road beautification project on Sunday night, with a video of the demolition sparking sharp public reaction on social media. Municipal sources confirmed the statues' remains were discarded at a waste disposal site. The incident has drawn the ire of opposition leaders, who have criticized the ruling administration.
Samajwadi Party district president Tanveer Khan claimed the demolition was to erase a plaque with his name, while SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Ajay Rai called for accountability, condemning the act as a disrespect to national martyrs. The incident underlines the rising tensions and demands for justice in Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)