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Transforming 'City of Hundred Islands': A New Tourist Hub

The Rajasthan government plans to develop the area around Mahi Dam in Banswara as a tourism hub. The plan includes eco-friendly activities, focusing on scenic 'Hundred Islands' while ensuring water conservation, and aims to boost local employment, generate revenue, and promote sustainable development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:51 IST
Transforming 'City of Hundred Islands': A New Tourist Hub
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to boost tourism, the Rajasthan government is set to transform the area around Mahi Dam in Banswara district into a major tourist destination, focusing on the renowned 'City of Hundred Islands' along the Mahi River. Water Resources Minister Suresh Rawat announced the initiative on Tuesday.

The project aims at developing the scenic islands located within the Mahi Dam reservoir to promote regulated, eco-friendly tourism activities. It also emphasizes water conservation and promises to create employment opportunities at a local level. A committee spearheaded by the Udaipur divisional commissioner will craft a master plan for this ambitious venture.

The proposed plan will regulate land use, water sports, and other tourism activities while ensuring strict adherence to environmental norms. The initiative seeks to harness the area's natural beauty, offering water-based activities and eco-tourism to enhance regional appeal. This effort is anticipated to generate revenue and establish the region as a model for sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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