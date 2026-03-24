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JICA Signs Major Loans for India's Sustainable Development

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) signed loan agreements worth Rs 16,420 crore to boost sustainable development in India across horticulture, healthcare, and urban infrastructure. Projects include improving healthcare systems in Maharashtra and expanding metro lines in Bengaluru and Mumbai, promoting development and climate resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:19 IST
JICA Signs Major Loans for India's Sustainable Development
  • Country:
  • India

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has committed Rs 16,420 crore in loans to support four key infrastructure projects in India, focusing on sustainable development. The agreements, signed with the Indian government, aim to enhance sectors such as agriculture, urban mobility, and healthcare.

Alok Tiwari, Joint Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs in India's Ministry of Finance, and Takeuchi Takuro, JICA India's Chief Representative, executed the signing ceremony in New Delhi. Among the sanctioned projects are initiatives for Maharashtra's healthcare system, Punjab's sustainable horticulture, and metro expansions in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

The projects aspire to foster economic growth, sustainable cities, and support climate initiatives, with completion timelines set for between 2032 and 2034. JICA is the exclusive Japanese government body tasked with facilitating Official Development Assistance (ODA) loans internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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