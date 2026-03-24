Statue Demolition Sparks Outrage in Shahjahanpur

In a move that has ignited widespread outrage in Shahjahanpur, statues of revered freedom fighters Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, and Roshan Singh were demolished under the guise of road beautification by a local firm. The incident drew sharp criticism from opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party, demanding swift accountability for the action.

Authorities, including the Shahjahanpur Police, have lodged an FIR against the company, Infratech, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. This came in response to video footage circulating on social media, which allegedly shows the statues being destroyed and discarded at a waste site. Protests by the local Congress unit and a Hindu organization have further escalated tensions, with calls for rectification and justice.

Political leaders have condemned the act as a direct affront to India's independence heroes, demanding restitution and punitive measures. The controversial incident not only underlines the urgent need for respecting historical legacies but also raises questions about administrative competence in preserving the nation's heritage.