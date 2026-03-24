Left Menu

Statue Demolition Sparks Outrage in Shahjahanpur

In Shahjahanpur, statues of freedom fighters Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, and Roshan Singh were demolished during road beautification, leading to political outrage. Opposition parties demand accountability, highlighting the government's insensitivity towards historical figures. Protests erupted, with demands for reconstruction of the memorials and disciplinary actions against responsible parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:57 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:57 IST
Statue Demolition Sparks Outrage in Shahjahanpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that has ignited widespread outrage in Shahjahanpur, statues of revered freedom fighters Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, and Roshan Singh were demolished under the guise of road beautification by a local firm. The incident drew sharp criticism from opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party, demanding swift accountability for the action.

Authorities, including the Shahjahanpur Police, have lodged an FIR against the company, Infratech, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. This came in response to video footage circulating on social media, which allegedly shows the statues being destroyed and discarded at a waste site. Protests by the local Congress unit and a Hindu organization have further escalated tensions, with calls for rectification and justice.

Political leaders have condemned the act as a direct affront to India's independence heroes, demanding restitution and punitive measures. The controversial incident not only underlines the urgent need for respecting historical legacies but also raises questions about administrative competence in preserving the nation's heritage.

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026