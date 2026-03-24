Crispin Odey: Facing Industry Ban and Controversies

Hedge fund manager Crispin Odey is challenging the Financial Conduct Authority's proposed industry ban, addressing allegations of failing to manage his behavior around female colleagues. Odey, who rose to fame in 2008 for his financial acumen and was a significant supporter of Brexit, is contesting the accusations against him.

The FCA claims Odey obstructed internal disciplinary actions by dismissing his executive committee members in 2021 and 2022. Odey asserts these actions were necessary to safeguard Odey Asset Management during challenging times. At a recent Upper Tribunal hearing in London, he expressed embarrassment over past incidents, acknowledging some inappropriate conduct.

Odey has been scrutinized for multiple allegations, including one from 2005 involving inappropriate physical contact. Despite this, he maintains he did not deliberately make female employees uncomfortable. Odey's legal battles this year include his appeal and upcoming lawsuits against the Financial Times and personal grievances filed by five women. He previously faced, and was acquitted of, a sexual assault charge in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)