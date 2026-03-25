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Espionage Web Unraveled: Pakistan-Linked Spy Network Busted

Three more members of a Pakistan-linked espionage network have been arrested, increasing the total arrests to 21, including minors. The racket, led by Sardar in Pakistan and operated in India by Suhail alias Romeo, was involved in spying on security installations and relaying sensitive information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 25-03-2026 00:48 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 00:48 IST
Espionage Web Unraveled: Pakistan-Linked Spy Network Busted
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  • India

Police have made additional arrests of three alleged members in connection with a Pakistan-linked espionage operation, bringing the total number of apprehensions to 21. These arrests include minors allegedly involved in gathering and transmitting sensitive information to operatives based in Pakistan.

Those recently detained include Sameer alias Shooter, hailing from Bihar, and two others from Shamli and Shahjahanpur. They are believed to be part of a spying network directed by a man named Sardar operating from Pakistan. The arrests follow a broader investigation by the police and National Investigation Agency.

The espionage ring, which had focused on security installations, was allegedly managed in India by Suhail alias Romeo from Uttar Pradesh. The gang recruited minors for clandestine tasks and was financially supported via money transfers from Pakistan, disguising the origin of the funds to avoid detection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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