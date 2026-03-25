Minnesota Takes Legal Action for Justice in Federal Shootings

Minnesota has launched a lawsuit against the federal government, demanding access to vital evidence concerning fatal shootings by federal officers, including Renee Good and Alex Pretti, as well as another injured individual during an immigration enforcement operation.

The lawsuit accuses the U.S. Departments of Justice and Homeland Security of hindering state investigators by blocking access to essential evidence, sparking protests over federal presence in Minnesota.

In January, a restraining order temporarily prevented the destruction of key evidence, but it was later dissolved. The plaintiffs now seek declaratory and injunctive relief to counter the alleged noncooperation policy of federal agencies, aiming to secure compliance with Minnesota's investigative demands.