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Turmoil in Italian Government as Tourism Minister Faces Scandal

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has urged Tourism Minister Daniela Santanche to step down due to her involvement in legal scandals. Last year, Santanche was ordered to stand trial on false accounting charges related to her former ownership of a publishing group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 25-03-2026 00:45 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 00:45 IST
Turmoil in Italian Government as Tourism Minister Faces Scandal
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has called for the resignation of Tourism Minister Daniela Santanche amid mounting legal controversies.

Charged with false accounting, Santanche faces trial over allegations tied to a publishing firm she previously owned, escalating political tension within Meloni's government.

Meloni's firm stance underscores a commitment to integrity amidst these troubling allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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