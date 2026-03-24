Powerful Riffs and Stage Legends: Heavy Metal Memorabilia Auction

Julien's Auctions will feature an extraordinary collection of heavy metal memorabilia in its upcoming 'Music Icons' sale, spotlighting items like Ace Frehley's iconic 1974 Gibson Les Paul guitar.

The auction, hosted at London's Hard Rock Cafe, will give fans a chance to own pieces that preserve the rich history of rock legends, following display at major global venues before heading to New York.

More than 700 items, including guitars played by Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Motley Crue's Mick Mars, will be included in the highly anticipated sale.

(With inputs from agencies.)