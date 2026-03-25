Demand for Justice: CBI Probe into BSF Jawan's Death

The tragic demise of BSF jawan Jaswinder Singh has sparked a demand for a CBI inquiry by his grieving family, who allege he was brutally assaulted in NCB custody. Held in connection to drug cases, NCB attributes his death to cardiac events.

The Narcotic Control Bureau arrested Singh on evidence suggesting links to drug smugglers. On March 19, during custody at Amritsar hospital, he succumbed to cardiac complications. Despite following procedural norms, including seeking judicial inquiries, NCB faces mounting pressure for transparency.

During a press briefing, senior leaders such as Congress's Taranjit Singh Tony advocated for a CBI probe. Singh's mourning family, joined by community leaders, pledged to seek justice, appealing to government figures for intervention and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)