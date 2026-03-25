RSS Plans Major Expansion with 2027 Nagpur Meet

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has announced that its next Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha will convene in Nagpur in March 2027. This decision comes after this year's meeting concluded in Samalkha, Haryana, on March 15.

During the annual meeting, the RSS reviewed its initiatives from 2025-26, which included discussions on the 'Panch Parivartan' campaign and the implementation strategies through local 'shakhas'.

In a significant expansion, over 5,000 new branches were established nationwide in 2026, increasing the total to 88,949. The existing 46 prants will be restructured into 86 'sambhags', indicating a substantial organizational overhaul.

(With inputs from agencies.)