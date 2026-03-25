Left Menu

RSS Plans Major Expansion with 2027 Nagpur Meet

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold its Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha meeting in Nagpur in March 2027. Following the latest session in Haryana, the organization assessed its performance and announced geographical expansion. The current 46 prants will transition into 86 'sambhags', reflecting the organization's broadening influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 25-03-2026 00:04 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 00:04 IST
RSS Plans Major Expansion with 2027 Nagpur Meet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has announced that its next Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha will convene in Nagpur in March 2027. This decision comes after this year's meeting concluded in Samalkha, Haryana, on March 15.

During the annual meeting, the RSS reviewed its initiatives from 2025-26, which included discussions on the 'Panch Parivartan' campaign and the implementation strategies through local 'shakhas'.

In a significant expansion, over 5,000 new branches were established nationwide in 2026, increasing the total to 88,949. The existing 46 prants will be restructured into 86 'sambhags', indicating a substantial organizational overhaul.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026