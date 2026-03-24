Unlocking the Himalayan Devotion: Char Dham Yatra 2023 Begins

The sacred gates of Yamunotri Dham, nestled in the Uttarakhand hills, will swing open to devotees on April 19, precisely at 12:35 PM, coinciding with the auspicious Akshaya Tritiya.

The Shri Yamunotri Temple Committee announced the timing, selected through a blend of traditional rituals and meticulous almanac calculations in Kharsali, the deity's winter abode, during the celebration of Yamuna Jayanti. This spiritual event was witnessed by the temple committee members, including representatives from the Teerth Purohit Samaj and Panch Panda Samiti.

In sync with Yamunotri, the gates of Gangotri Dham will also open on April 19, at 12:15 PM, heralding the commencement of this year's revered Char Dham Yatra. Subsequently, the portals of Kedarnath will unfold on April 22 at 8 AM, followed by the Badrinath Dham on April 23 at 6:15 AM, revitalizing the sacred pilgrimage circuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)