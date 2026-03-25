Fiorentina's Centennial Saga: Defiance in the Face of Adversity

As Fiorentina nears its centennial celebration in August, its legacy is one of enduring spirit rather than accumulated trophies. The Tuscan club's die-hard supporters have cultivated a culture characterized by resilient defiance amid challenges throughout its history.

Fiorentina's contemporary era has been marked by scant victories, with their most prominent domestic achievement dating back to the 2001 Coppa Italia. The last period of consistent success was in the 1960s. Recent stumbles, such as losses in the 2023 and 2024 Europa Conference League finals and the 2023 Coppa Italia final, have deepened fans' frustrations.

The club's president of supporters, Antonio Bucciarelli, reflects the supporters' sentiments, expressing his willingness to endure for the love of the team. A turbulent beginning to the current season saw hopes fade early, but a revitalized effort under new management offers a glimmer of redemption, as Fiorentina aims to secure a respectable league finish and potential success in Europe.