Zelenskiy Calls for Pressure to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed the nation on Tuesday, following a massive assault on Ukrainian cities, stressing the need for greater pressure on Moscow to bring the four-year war to an end.

Zelenskiy, in his nightly video message, underlined that the magnitude of the attack indicates Russia's unwillingness to end the conflict.

He reiterated that only through additional and strong pressure, resulting in tangible losses for Russia, can peace prospects be revived.

(With inputs from agencies.)