Zelenskiy Calls for Pressure to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasizes the need for increased pressure and significant losses to convince Moscow to end the ongoing conflict with Ukraine. In his video address, Zelenskiy highlights that recent attacks on Ukrainian cities show Russia's lack of intent to pursue peace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 00:27 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 00:27 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed the nation on Tuesday, following a massive assault on Ukrainian cities, stressing the need for greater pressure on Moscow to bring the four-year war to an end.
Zelenskiy, in his nightly video message, underlined that the magnitude of the attack indicates Russia's unwillingness to end the conflict.
He reiterated that only through additional and strong pressure, resulting in tangible losses for Russia, can peace prospects be revived.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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