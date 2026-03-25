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Transforming Tradition: AI Revives Ancient Kolam Art

Professor Shyamala Sivakumar and her husband Seshadri Sivakumar have developed an AI algorithm to generate complex kolam patterns, a traditional Indian art form. Their work, published in a renowned journal, showcases how technology can preserve cultural heritage while offering applications in fields like secure communications and protein structure representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-03-2026 12:57 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 12:57 IST
Transforming Tradition: AI Revives Ancient Kolam Art
  • Country:
  • India

In a fusion of tradition and technology, Professor Shyamala Sivakumar and her husband, Seshadri Sivakumar, have developed an AI algorithm to create intricate kolam patterns, a traditional South Indian art. Shyamala recalls her struggles as a child to master this art, which requires drawing continuous loops over a grid of dots without lifting one's hand.

Decades later, Shyamala and Seshadri, now based in Halifax, Canada, explored the intersection of 2D art and generative learning, culminating in an algorithm published in Nature's Heritage Science. Their breakthrough came through a customised recurrent neural network aimed at replicating and enhancing the kolam's complexity.

This AI offers more than cultural preservation; its mathematical foundation enables applications in secure communications and complex protein models. As the couple collaborates with Indian students, they envision the potential for AI to both document traditional patterns and reach a new global audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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